Fun, food and entertainment set for Heritage Days festival One of the area’s longest-running festivals will get underway Labor Day weekend as the Augusta Rotary Club celebrates Heritage Days.

Last lazy days of summer These longhorn cattle are spending the end of summer lying in the shade of a barn.

Adams County shelter needs significant upgrades WEST UNION, Ohio — “You spend all your time waiting for a second chance.” Sara McLachlan’s words are on replay in my head as I walk through the Adams County Dog Pound. From the playful puppies to the sad-eyed elderly dogs, every one of them wants the arms of an angel to take them to their forever home.

Artist at work Steve White, painting Maysville as it was on location on the Lexington Pike recently.

KYTC to begin removal of illegally-placed campaign signs this week FLEMINGSBURG – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding political candidates and property owners that campaign, yard sale, business, and other non-official signs are not allowed on state highway rights of way.

Savor the serenity at Byodo-In Temple Set against the backdrop of the Koolau Mountains, the Byodo-In Temple is a non-practicing Buddhist temple located in the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park, on Oahu, Hawaii. The grounds are open to those of all faiths and offer an invitation to worship, to meditate or to merely allow oneself to savor the serenity provided by the picturesque surroundings.