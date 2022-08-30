August 30, 2022
https://www.fliphtml5.com/bxbne/gxuc
August 29, 2022
One of the area’s longest-running festivals will get underway Labor Day weekend as the Augusta Rotary Club celebrates Heritage Days.
August 29, 2022
These longhorn cattle are spending the end of summer lying in the shade of a barn.
August 29, 2022
WEST UNION, Ohio — “You spend all your time waiting for a second chance.” Sara McLachlan’s words are on replay in my head as I walk through the Adams County Dog Pound. From the playful puppies to the sad-eyed elderly dogs, every one of them wants the arms of an angel to take them to their forever home.
August 29, 2022
Steve White, painting Maysville as it was on location on the Lexington Pike recently.
August 29, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding political candidates and property owners that campaign, yard sale, business, and other non-official signs are not allowed on state highway rights of way.
August 28, 2022
HICKERSON WINS ST. ELIZABETH INVITATIONAL
August 27, 2022
Neither team has allowed the opponent to do much this season.
August 27, 2022
Set against the backdrop of the Koolau Mountains, the Byodo-In Temple is a non-practicing Buddhist temple located in the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park, on Oahu, Hawaii. The grounds are open to those of all faiths and offer an invitation to worship, to meditate or to merely allow oneself to savor the serenity provided by the picturesque surroundings.
August 27, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG — Roadside repairs will require a temporary daytime closure of Kentucky 32 (Elizaville Road) between Ewing Elementary and Cowan in western Fleming County next week, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.