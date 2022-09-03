Puge Catch! Royals win it on late snag, INT from Pugh LEXINGTON – After relinquishing a 17-7 lead and needing a touchdown with 3:27 left in the game, it was still business as usual on the Mason County Royals’ sideline.

Lewis County Circuit Court Aug. 17, Judge Brian C. McCloud Presiding:

Playtime is for Everybody Gordon Hartman just might be the leading candidate for “Dad of the Decade.” When his daughter Morgan was growing up, Gordon was heartbroken after watching her on the playground. Other children refused to play with her, mostly because her disabilities meant she couldn’t access the places where they were playing. The family tried other places but were never satisfied.

Vaccines still available for COVID-19 Officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said September COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available.

For a small Chicago church, closing down was an act of faith CHICAGO (RNS) — Like so many pastors around the United States, the Rev. Amanda Olson has kept one eye on the Bible and another on the evolving religious landscape.

Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy NEW YORK (AP) — Young people are following the news but aren’t too happy with what they’re seeing.

Can ‘Cashstuffing’ Fatten Up Your Wallet? Although payments are becoming increasingly digital, a new TikTok trend is bringing cash back.