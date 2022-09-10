Safety tips for eating while tailgating Tailgating has been a sporting tradition for decades. For many fans, football and tailgating go hand in hand. However, poor food handling procedures at your tailgating party could result in a food-borne illness. Take the following precautions to keep you and your visitors safe from food-borne illnesses.

Bracken County District Court Sept. 6, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

The Abortion Decision II As I said in my last article, few decisions have been as controversial as the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. As such I could not cover everything in one article. Last time I discussed the courts and politicians, but the new ruling has also set off the Internet warriors who have spewed their hatred towards anyone who might disagree with them.

Celebrate National Assisted Living Week Dear Editor,

THE AMISH COOK Isn’t grief like a thunderstorm? There are those times the thunder rumbles til you stop your ears, and you are sure it’ll send everything else crashing in a split second. You have no vision of life with clear blue skies, and what was once a haven of rest and dreams is only blackness with dark tornado clouds as far as you can see. When lightning strikes, there are only more dark rolling clouds that give you glimpses of the sky beyond.

Cincinnati Children’s Clinic, Primary Plus set to celebrate first year To make it more convenient for patients driving all the way to Cincinnati for services, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Primary Plus partnered last year to bring convenience and accessibility of pediatric care to Maysville.

Mason County District Court Sept. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding: