Bracken County District Court Sept. 13, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Tennessee to retire Chris Lofton’s jersey The Tennessee basketball program will honor legendary All-American and SEC all-time 3-point king Chris Lofton by retiring his No. 5 jersey at halftime of this season’s home game against Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Royals ready to defend the throne They’ve made it clear with their scoring throughout the season.

A month-long community reading event shines a light on the Civil War Combining reading and history is an annual event at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, and this year’s book selection will capture the imagination of local residents as they delve into a facet of the Civil War they might not have thought about.

Mason County District Court Sept. 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Sepia-Toned Teenagers “I don’t remember you at all!” the portly man informed my husband, Peter.