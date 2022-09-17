September 17, 2022
September 17, 2022
BROOKSVILLE – Building a football program back up takes a village.
September 17, 2022
Apollo 55, Meade Co. 54, OT
September 16, 2022
Sept. 13, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:
September 16, 2022
The Tennessee basketball program will honor legendary All-American and SEC all-time 3-point king Chris Lofton by retiring his No. 5 jersey at halftime of this season’s home game against Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 14.
September 16, 2022
They’ve made it clear with their scoring throughout the season.
September 16, 2022
Combining reading and history is an annual event at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, and this year’s book selection will capture the imagination of local residents as they delve into a facet of the Civil War they might not have thought about.
September 16, 2022
Sept. 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:
September 16, 2022
“I don’t remember you at all!” the portly man informed my husband, Peter.
September 16, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG – State highway crews will temporarily close part of Kentucky 559 (Wallingford Road) in eastern Fleming County next Monday to replace a drainage pipe.