Panthers prevail over Royals in yet another one-goal affair Over the past 11 years, anytime Mason County and Fleming County meet on the soccer field it usually comes down to one goal.

Fleming couple named Angels in Adoption WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed Johnathan Gay and Julie Emmons Gay of Flemingsburg, to his office in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and congratulated them on being recognized as 2022 Angels in Adoption.

Liess named MCEM director Tony Liess has been named director of the Mason County Emergency Management.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Announces Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest for 2022 FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces that entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.

MCTC Celebrates Achievements, Promotions and Years of Service The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College marked achievements, promotions and years of service by its faculty and staff during their recent college-wide convocation held on August 26.

Many women aren’t in John Fetterman’s camp John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia.