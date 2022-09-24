September 24, 2022
https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/xlcw
September 24, 2022
Bardstown 40, LaRue Co. 26
September 24, 2022
VANCEBURG — With the exhilarating win over district foe Powell County, the Lewis County Lions have tied for their most wins in a season since 2014…and still have five regular season games to go.
September 23, 2022
A brand new field, a line of people waiting to get in an hour and a half before kickoff, a ribbon cutting ceremony and a buzz around town for Mason County’s football team.
September 23, 2022
Food insecurity is having a lack of regular access to healthy and nutritious food that is necessary for normal growth and development. In 2020, an estimated one in eight Americans were food insecure, equating to over 38 million Americans, including almost 12 million children. Due to the widespread economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has increased drastically in America over recent years, leaving unemployed, furloughed and reduced-time workers struggling to put food on the table.
September 23, 2022
I loved the suggestions you tossed back on what you enjoy hearing me write about.
September 23, 2022
Dear editor,
September 23, 2022
https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/girg
September 23, 2022
My brother and I rarely saw eye-to-eye about TV viewing choices in our teens and twenties, but we were both among the handful of people who imbibed the hilarity of a sitcom that NBC unleashed upon an unresponsive world on September 30, 1982.
September 23, 2022
Hillary Clinton, Yale Law School ’73, said on MSNBC that sending 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was “literally human trafficking” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Harvard Law School, ‘05. The MSNBC co-host, Joe Scarborough, University of Florida School of Law ‘90, accused DeSantis of using innocent people as political pawns.