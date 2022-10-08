October 08, 2022
October 08, 2022
ALEXANDRIA — Bracken County was so close to their third win ever against Bishop Brossart, but the Mustangs weren’t ready for that just yet.
October 07, 2022
The Mason County Lady Royals golf team took to the course in Bowling Green for the first time as a team since 2016 in the first round of the KHSAA state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
October 07, 2022
The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Kentucky is encouraging landowners, farmers and producers to visit their local NRCS office now to receive information and apply for conservation technical assistance and possible funding opportunities.
October 07, 2022
The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its October meeting the evening of Tuesday, October 4, at Tumbleweed.
October 07, 2022
The Fleming County Extension Homemakers are busy preparing for Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week, week of October 9–15.
October 07, 2022
The Cincinnati Observatory will present a stargazing program on historic Rankin Hill in Ripley on Wednesday, October 12. The outdoor program will begin at 7:30 p.m.
October 07, 2022
Boyd Beef Cattle, May’s Lick, ranked as eighth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Kentucky with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.
October 07, 2022
While taking pictures outside the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Sunday, an eagle was flying over the buildings across the street in downtown Maysville.
October 07, 2022
Marjorie and I spent the first two weeks of September on a road trip, touring some of our favorite gardens and historic sites. It was a vacation of sorts, but also a sentimental journey, and a voyage of discovery that we intend to share with our readers in the coming months.