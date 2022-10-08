Brossart gets late stop on Bracken two-point try for district win ALEXANDRIA — Bracken County was so close to their third win ever against Bishop Brossart, but the Mustangs weren’t ready for that just yet.

Lady Royals play in Bowling Green for first time since 2016 The Mason County Lady Royals golf team took to the course in Bowling Green for the first time as a team since 2016 in the first round of the KHSAA state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.

Farmers and producers visit local NRCS office and apply The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Kentucky is encouraging landowners, farmers and producers to visit their local NRCS office now to receive information and apply for conservation technical assistance and possible funding opportunities.

Outgoing Working Ladies Club discuss fundraising success The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its October meeting the evening of Tuesday, October 4, at Tumbleweed.

Fleming County Extention Homemakers prepare for Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week The Fleming County Extension Homemakers are busy preparing for Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week, week of October 9–15.

Stargazing at Cincinnati Observatory The Cincinnati Observatory will present a stargazing program on historic Rankin Hill in Ripley on Wednesday, October 12. The outdoor program will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Boyd Beef Cattle ranked eighth with American Angus Association Boyd Beef Cattle, May’s Lick, ranked as eighth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Kentucky with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.

Flying high While taking pictures outside the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Sunday, an eagle was flying over the buildings across the street in downtown Maysville.