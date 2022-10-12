October 12, 2022
With fall sports nearing an end and some already coming to an end, here’s a look at what’s going on around the area.
LLOYD — Fleming County coach Eric Thompson made sure to choose his words correctly.
LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
A view of Maysville and the Ohio River Valley on a beautiful fall morning.
FLEMINGSBURG — Years of Farming will be starting its 2022/2023 season on Sunday, Oct. 16with another fantastic show at Double S Entertainment 150 Foster Street at 2 p.m.
Local chambers from across the state were recognized at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives 2022 Annual Dinner on Sept. 28 as part of its Annual Conference.
FRANKFORT – Kentucky is promoting Operation Crash Reduction to help drivers and passengers remember the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices.
The Mason County girls’ golf team concluded a memorable season on Saturday in the final round of the KHSAA state golf tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.