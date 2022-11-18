Home Special Sections 2022 Fall Harvest Special Sections 2022 Fall Harvest November 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print View Comments Editor's Picks Mason County High School Debate team hosting a food drive Ledger Independent - November 17, 2022 Mason County High School opened its Royal Food Market in order to help students and families with food and is now overwhelmed with the increase in need. Beshear signs order for medical cannabis Ledger Independent - November 16, 2022 In an effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide them relief from pain, Gov. Andy Beshear Tuesday said starting next year, some Kentuckians may use medical cannabis. Finalists named for MCTC position Ledger Independent - November 16, 2022 The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College recently announced the finalists for the position of chief academic officer at the institution. Ohio River Way to hold Summit Nov. 15 in Lawrenceburg Ledger Independent - November 14, 2022 The Ohio River Way is teaming up with the Ohio River Sanitation Commission to co-host the second annual Ohio River Way Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, Ind. MCHS senior brings home national 4-H title Ledger Independent - November 11, 2022 MAY’S LICK— A Mason County High School student won the 4-H National Championship title for public speaking. Load more