TV Week – Jan. 14, 2023

January 14, 2023

https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/ckzh

Editor's Picks

Free women's self defense seminar set
Ledger Independent - January 13, 2023
Maysville Hands of Hope is teaming up with Life's Ultimate Martial Arts Academy for the second year to hold a women's only self-protection seminar.

Brothers credit ARC, God for beating addictions
Ledger Independent - January 13, 2023
Each year, Addiction Recovery Care helps thousands of clients on their path to recovery. In 2021, almost 8,000 clients were served in residential care.

Author of book on UGRR to visit Ripley
Ledger Independent - January 12, 2023
RIPLEY, Ohio — As many people know, Brown County was a very important area for the Underground Railroad not only in Ohio, but in the nation as a whole.

Counties, cities receive first installment from drug settlement
Ledger Independent - January 11, 2023
According to information from Kentucky Health News, cities and counties across the commonwealth have received their first installment of the state's money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.

Adams review 2022 vote
Ledger Independent - January 9, 2023
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams recently noted that 2022 was another great year for Kentucky voters.