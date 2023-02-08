Home Special Sections February Showcase of Homes Special Sections February Showcase of Homes February 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxbne/usrx/ View Comments Editor's Picks Po Ramblin Boys return to Years of Farming Ledger Independent - February 6, 2023 Returning to Years of Farming at Double S Entertainment, 150 Foster Street, Flemingsburg, for the seventh time on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., are winners of 2023 SPBGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year Po Ramblin Boys. Fleming man charged following shooting Ledger Independent - February 5, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Fleming County late Friday, according to the Fleming County Sheriff. Local shoppers urged to use caution when dealing with strangers Ledger Independent - February 4, 2023 Reports from several local people saying they were approached by strangers is likely a scam but shoppers should remain cautious, local police officials said Friday. Moore indicted for human trafficking Ledger Independent - February 3, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. New exhibits on display at KYGMC Ledger Independent - February 3, 2023 The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center has a few new exhibits on display in Wormald Gallery and Calvert Hall. Load more