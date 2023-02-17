Home Special Sections Senior Winter Sports Special Sections Senior Winter Sports February 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxbne/mxjz/ View Comments Editor's Picks Maysville water marked safe from chemical spill Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 Maysville Utilities Manager Mark Julian wants water customers to know that the city’s water supply is safe to drink. Mission accomplished: Market Street fountain restored Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 Norbert Gallenstein is a man of his word and a man of action. KU has confirmed office closings Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 The Kentucky Utilities office in Maysville will be closed, officials with the company said. Wisecup facing charges in inmate’s death Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — It was Nov. 19, 2022 around 1:30 a.m. when an inmate at Brown County Jail alerted corrections officers that his cell mate, Joshua R. Oetzel, 40, of Bethel, was suffering a medical emergency. Brown County woman charged in infant’s death Ledger Independent - February 13, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A Mount Orab, Ohio, woman has been arrested in connection with the September death of an infant, according to information from Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis. Load more