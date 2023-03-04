Home Special Sections TV Week – March 4, 2023 Special Sections TV Week – March 4, 2023 March 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/sdne View Comments Editor's Picks MPD Assistant Chief receives certificate Ledger Independent - March 3, 2023 On Monday, the Maysville Police Department released a statement congratulating Assistant Chief Chris Conley for successfully completing the Criminal Justice Executive Development Program. Decreasing attendance, finances blamed for Aberdeen school repurpose Ledger Independent - March 3, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Mainly due to a significant drop in enrollment in recent years, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District is looking into the repurposing of the middle school building located in Aberdeen. “Broomsticks” authors release St. Patrick’s Day book Ledger Independent - March 1, 2023 With a name like McHugh and St. Patrick’s Day just a few weeks away, it’s not hard to imagine two local authors would be spreading some blarney that resulted in a new book. Today begins Severe Weather Awareness Week Ledger Independent - March 1, 2023 Emergency management officials across Kentucky are gearing up for Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 1-7. American Pickers to visit Adams County Ledger Independent - February 27, 2023 The American Pickers are making a return trip to Ohio, according to a release from the program. Load more