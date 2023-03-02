Home Special Sections Fun & Games Special Sections Fun & Games March 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/evjh View Comments Editor's Picks “Broomsticks” authors release St. Patrick’s Day book Ledger Independent - March 1, 2023 With a name like McHugh and St. Patrick’s Day just a few weeks away, it’s not hard to imagine two local authors would be spreading some blarney that resulted in a new book. Today begins Severe Weather Awareness Week Ledger Independent - March 1, 2023 Emergency management officials across Kentucky are gearing up for Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 1-7. American Pickers to visit Adams County Ledger Independent - February 27, 2023 The American Pickers are making a return trip to Ohio, according to a release from the program. Benchmark: 150,000-plus dead voters off Ky. rolls, Adams says Ledger Independent - February 27, 2023 FRANKFORT– Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that Kentucky has removed more than 150,000 deceased persons from the voter rolls during his term of office. Mason among schools interested in UK GEN-EV racing program Ledger Independent - February 27, 2023 LEXINGTON— Dozens of schools across the Commonwealth want to join a STEM-based program run by the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research. Load more