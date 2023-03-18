Home Special Sections TV Week – March 18, 2023 Special Sections TV Week – March 18, 2023 March 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/tjaj View Comments Editor's Picks Broadband listening tour coming to Maysville Ledger Independent - March 17, 2023 The Kentucky Office of Broadband Development’s Better Internet Listening Tour will be in Maysville on Monday, March 20. Fleming man arrested on child exploitation charges Ledger Independent - March 17, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch recently arrested a Fleming County man on a charge related to child sexual abuse material. Daytime closures of area roads planned for repairs Ledger Independent - March 16, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, district 9, recently announced the temporary daytime closure of two area roads for repairs. Chamber hosting second annual women’s summit Ledger Independent - March 15, 2023 The Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Women’s Leadership Summit. Drug investigation leads to arrests Ledger Independent - March 13, 2023 A Brown County Grand Jury recently indicted multiple individuals after a seven-month-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for bringing pounds of methamphetamine from Dayton to the Brown County Area. Load more