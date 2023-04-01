Home Special Sections TV Week – April 1, 2023 Special Sections TV Week – April 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/ukoh View Comments Editor's Picks KYGMC staff speak at Rotary Ledger Independent - March 31, 2023 During Maysville Rotary Club’s meeting on Tuesday, Kentucky Gateway Museum Center staff gave Rotarians a run-down of the museum’s recent success and experiences available. BTFA to host first ‘Food Truck Festival’ Ledger Independent - March 31, 2023 The Buffalo Trace Firefighters Association is hosting its first-ever ‘Food Truck Festival’ fundraising event. Ingram inducted to the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Ledger Independent - March 31, 2023 LEXINGTON– RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, honored its 2023 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, during the Kentucky Chamber’s 5th annual Recovery in the Workplace Conference. Best-selling author coming to Maysville Ledger Independent - March 31, 2023 The Mason County Public Library will host Shelley Shepard Gray, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, for a book signing. Buffalo Trace Scouts hold Distinguished Citizen dinner Ledger Independent - March 29, 2023 The Buffalo Trace Area of Scouting is hosting its annual Distinguished Citizens Award Dinner on Tuesday, April 4. Load more