Editor's Picks

GEAR UP Kentucky names Students of the Year
Ledger Independent - April 7, 2023
Four local students are among those GEAR UP Kentucky has named among the 12 students selected as 2022-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Students of the Year.

Street sweeper notices being issued
Ledger Independent - April 7, 2023
With spring comes the roll-out schedule for the city's street sweeper.

BCS to implement new program
Ledger Independent - April 5, 2023
The Bracken County School District is partnering with the Bracken County Sheriff's Office for a new program called "Too Good for Drugs, Too Good for Violence."

Volksmarch in Maysville is today
Ledger Independent - April 3, 2023
Nationwide the American Volkssport Association, also known as America's Walking Club, celebrates National Walking Week April 1 through April 7. The AVA took over the hosting of National Walking Week from the American Heart Association in 2020.

Finally
Ledger Independent - April 1, 2023
Governor Andy Beshear signed into law on Friday Senate Bill 47, legalizing medicinal cannabis in Kentucky.