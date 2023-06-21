Home Special Sections Seasons Summer 2023 Special Sections Seasons Summer 2023 June 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxbne/xokf/ View Comments Editor's Picks Juneteenth celebrated at Rotary Park Ledger Independent - June 19, 2023 Maysville’s annual Juneteenth celebration was held in Rotary Park on Saturday. Effort to restore Dover Covered Bridge underway Ledger Independent - June 17, 2023 A local effort to restore the Dover Covered Bridge is underway in Mason County. Flemingsburg hosting annual Summer Palooza Ledger Independent - June 14, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Flemingsburg Tourist and Convention Commission will be hosting the annual Summer Palooza on Saturday, June 17, at Newman Memorial Park from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. AIS approves dual teaching position Ledger Independent - June 12, 2023 AUGUSTA — During Augusta Independent School’s June board meeting, board members approved a dual position for the district. Local man shares his journey Ledger Independent - June 10, 2023 Sometimes hitting rock bottom can change a life, and 13 years ago a local man almost died and he celebrates that day every year. Load more