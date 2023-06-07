Home Special Sections TV Week – June 10, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – June 10, 2023 June 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/fwst/ View Comments Editor's Picks Mason student wins state contest Ledger Independent - June 7, 2023 On Thursday, a Mason County fifth grader was presented with an award by State Rep. William Lawrence after winning the state’s grandparent essay contest. An attempt to save families Ledger Independent - June 5, 2023 WEST UNION, Ohio — On May 5, Court Administrator Veronica Grooms stood in a courtroom full of agency representatives and said, “This is Family Court.” Conservation art, writing contest winners named Ledger Independent - June 5, 2023 Mason County’s winners in the 2022 Jim Claypool Conservation Art and Conservation Writing Contests were recently recognized at the Mason County Conservation District’s annual dinner in April. Public invited to discuss mental health needs at virtual meetings Ledger Independent - June 5, 2023 FRANKFORT – The public is invited to virtual town hall meetings this month to talk about mental health challenges for Kentucky families and children, including those that result in children being placed in foster care. Gear up for annual Juneteenth celebration Ledger Independent - June 3, 2023 The Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Office is gearing up for its annual Juneteenth celebration happening on Saturday, June 17, at Maysville Rotary Park. Load more