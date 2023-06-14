Home Special Sections TV Week – June 17, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – June 17, 2023 June 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/ailq/ View Comments Editor's Picks AIS approves dual teaching position Ledger Independent - June 12, 2023 AUGUSTA — During Augusta Independent School’s June board meeting, board members approved a dual position for the district. Local man shares his journey Ledger Independent - June 10, 2023 Sometimes hitting rock bottom can change a life, and 13 years ago a local man almost died and he celebrates that day every year. Ross contract renewed by BOE Ledger Independent - June 10, 2023 Mason County School District Superintendent Rick Ross’ contract was renewed during a special meeting of the board of education on Wednesday. American Countess stops in Maysville Ledger Independent - June 10, 2023 The American Countess visited Maysville on Friday, bringing in visitors from several states. BCFRYSC hosting summer bash Ledger Independent - June 9, 2023 BROOKSVILLE — On Friday, June 9, Bracken County Family Resource Center is hosting a Kickin’ Off Summer Bash for Bracken County families. Load more