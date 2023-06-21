Home Special Sections TV Week – June 24, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – June 24, 2023 June 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/utyu/ View Comments Editor's Picks Maysville man staying busy with bees Ledger Independent - June 21, 2023 Dakota Henderson, a United States Army veteran, “found himself” by beekeeping in his hometown. Juneteenth celebrated at Rotary Park Ledger Independent - June 19, 2023 Maysville’s annual Juneteenth celebration was held in Rotary Park on Saturday. Effort to restore Dover Covered Bridge underway Ledger Independent - June 17, 2023 A local effort to restore the Dover Covered Bridge is underway in Mason County. Flemingsburg hosting annual Summer Palooza Ledger Independent - June 14, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Flemingsburg Tourist and Convention Commission will be hosting the annual Summer Palooza on Saturday, June 17, at Newman Memorial Park from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. AIS approves dual teaching position Ledger Independent - June 12, 2023 AUGUSTA — During Augusta Independent School’s June board meeting, board members approved a dual position for the district. Load more