Home Special Sections TV Week – July 8, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – July 8, 2023 July 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/wrxl/ View Comments Editor's Picks Suspect arrested after Sunday shooting Ledger Independent - July 3, 2023 A Maysville man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting on Sunday. Augusta to receive new ballfield Ledger Independent - July 1, 2023 AUGUSTA — The City of Augusta and Augusta Independent Schools has partnered with the Cincinnati Reds to utilize the team’s community funds to upgrade a local ball field. WFTM chosen as Fourth of July grand marshal Ledger Independent - July 1, 2023 WFTM has been chosen as the grand marshal for the Maysville Fourth of July parade. Injunction granted blocking SB150 Ledger Independent - June 30, 2023 U.S District Judge David Hale has blocked a section of Senate Bill 150, a law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, which was supposed to take effect on June 29. Vanceburg city employees receive pay increase Ledger Independent - June 30, 2023 VANCEBURG — At a special meeting of the Vanceburg City Council on Monday, June 26, a pay increase for city employees was approved. Load more