Home Special Sections TV Week – July 15, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – July 15, 2023 July 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/bpmv/ View Comments Editor's Picks Couple charged with theft from fire department Ledger Independent - July 12, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — A couple has been indicted after allegedly embezzling more than $100,000 from the Robertson County Fire Department. Landfill renamed for former judge-executive Ledger Independent - July 12, 2023 The Maysville-Mason County Landfill will soon be named after former Mason County Judge-Executive James L. “Buddy” Gallenstein. Augusta Distillery closes on future rick house location Ledger Independent - July 12, 2023 AUGUSTA — Augusta Distillery recently closed on over 30 acres of property in Bracken County’s Industrial Park for a rick house project. Highway advisory for Lewis County Ledger Independent - July 8, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — State highway crews in Lewis County will temporarily close part of Kentucky 1021 (Briary Road) next week for drainage repairs. RCS student wins KidSpirit Award Ledger Independent - July 7, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County student recently won a 2023 KidSpirit Award in the art category. Load more