TV Week – July 29, 2023

July 26, 2023

http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/krgn/

Editor's Picks

St. Patrick student named National DAR Contest winner
Ledger Independent - July 22, 2023
Mia Neeley, a fifth grader at St. Patrick School, recently won the national title of an essay contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Bracken testing new program idea
Ledger Independent - July 22, 2023
BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Family Resource has been testing the idea of a new mental health-related program in Bracken County Schools.

Drug investigation results in arrest
Ledger Independent - July 22, 2023
FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest following a drug investigation in Ewing.

Ohio 2023 special election voting begins
Ledger Independent - July 21, 2023
Ohio is having a special election this year on August 8 and on the ballot is one issue that everyone will be voting on.

Kelsch exhibit on display at Augusta Art Guild
Ledger Independent - July 21, 2023
AUGUSTA — The Barbara Kelsch Retrospective exhibit is on display at the Augusta Art Guild until July 30.