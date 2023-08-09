Home Special Sections TV Week – August 12, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – August 12, 2023 August 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/chva/ View Comments Editor's Picks Tragedy strikes for Mason family, schools Ledger Independent - August 5, 2023 Mason County High School and the families of its students experienced a tragic event on Thursday, Aug. 3, with the death of a student. Mason County man gets charged by federal authorities Ledger Independent - August 5, 2023 WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Dover man was recently arrested for charges relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection. BCFYRSC to host supply drive Ledger Independent - August 5, 2023 BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Family Resource Center is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive on Friday, Aug. 18. Bracken to hold Rock the Block Ledger Independent - August 5, 2023 BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Tourism is hosting Rock the Block on Saturday, Aug. 12. Oktoberfest celebration to be held in Maysville Ledger Independent - August 4, 2023 Maysville Rotary Club is hosting its 12th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Maysville. Load more