TV Week – August 26, 2023

Straub Elementary receives grant
Ledger Independent - August 23, 2023
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded part of a $70,000 grant to Straub Elementary School.

Bracken seniors present "painted parking spots" idea to school board
Ledger Independent - August 23, 2023
BROOKSVILLE — Two Bracken County High School seniors recently approached the Bracken County School Board to present an idea that would allow seniors to paint their parking spots before school starts every year.

City of Vanceburg hosting 9/11 Memorial
Ledger Independent - August 23, 2023
VANCEBURG — City of Vanceburg is hosting a memorial in memory and honor of those who lost their lives in 9/11 and the first responders who did all they could to help.

Community, MPD mourn recent loss of Culp
Ledger Independent - August 19, 2023
Maysville community members and law enforcement officials are reflecting on the loss of Doug Culp, a retired police chief who was devoted to his community and job.

AIS selects new board member
Ledger Independent - August 19, 2023
AUGUSTA — Brian Jett was recently appointed to the position of an Augusta Independent School Board Member.