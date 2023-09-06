Home Special Sections TV Week – September 9, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – September 9, 2023 September 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/nvbf/ View Comments Editor's Picks Local church hosts first Cruisin Ledger Independent - September 4, 2023 On Saturday, Sept. 9, Apostolic Faith Tabernacle is hosting its first annual ‘Cruisin for the Youth’ fundraiser. KYGMC seminar speakers discuss covered bridges, Dover Bridge restoration Ledger Independent - September 4, 2023 Melissa Jurgensen, an author of several books about covered bridges, and Lori Ulrich, Chair of the Covered Wooden Bridge Authority, presented various information at a seminar at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center on Saturday. Renowned arborists evalute, work on 145 year old Siberian Elm tree... Ledger Independent - September 4, 2023 A 145 year old Siberian Elm tree at Kentucky Gateway Museum Center was recently “taken care of” by renowned Arborists. Comprehend unveils renovations Ledger Independent - September 2, 2023 Months after being damaged by busted waterlines, Comprehend staff celebrated an unveiling of the renovations. KYGMC debuts Old Pogue satellite location Ledger Independent - September 2, 2023 Kentucky Gateway Museum Center opened the Old Pogue Experience satellite location on Friday, Sept. 1. Load more