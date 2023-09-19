Home Special Sections September Showcase of Homes Special Sections September Showcase of Homes September 19, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print View Comments Editor's Picks Legal online sports betting in Kentucky: What you need to know [email protected] - September 19, 2023 Kentucky is poised to enter a new era of entertainment and revenue generation with the introduction of legal online sports betting. Self-serve kayak kiosk now open in Augusta Ledger Independent - September 18, 2023 AUGUSTA — Schack’s Yaks, a kayak rental service in New Richmond, Ohio, has officially opened a self-serve kayak kiosk at the boat ramp in Augusta after several weekends of temporary availability. Simon Kenton Festival draws in large crowds Ledger Independent - September 18, 2023 The streets of Old Washington were filled with visitors for the Simon Kenton festival on Saturday and Sunday. Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy celebrates 25 years Ledger Independent - September 18, 2023 Several people turned out for the Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy 25th anniversary celebration. One arrested after attempted kidnapping Ledger Independent - September 18, 2023 MAYSVILLE — The Maysville Police Department responded to two separate kidnapping attempts taking place at the Rotary Park on Saturday, September 16. Load more