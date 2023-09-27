Home Special Sections TV Week – September 30, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – September 30, 2023 September 27, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/zxko/ View Comments Editor's Picks Amish and Mennonite tour well attended Ledger Independent - September 27, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — On Tuesday, Fleming County Chamber of Commerce hosted an Amish and Mennonite Business Tour. The Bronson Arroyo Band to perform at the Brown County Fair Ledger Independent - September 27, 2023 GEORGETOWN - Newly inducted Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Bronson Arroyo is bringing his band to the Brown County Fair for a concert this weekend. Family of 10 loses home to fire Ledger Independent - September 27, 2023 FOSTER— A fire that occurred in Foster over the weekend has resulted in a total loss for a family of 10. Day 8: Lorimer Johnston Ledger Independent - September 27, 2023 In 1913, a silent film director released a series of short films before moving on to larger productions and eventually acting. Update on shooting incident released Ledger Independent - September 27, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio - The Georgetown Police Department released an update on the Sept. 20 shooting incident. Load more