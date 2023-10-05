Home Special Sections TV Week – October 7, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – October 7, 2023 October 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/htuc/ View Comments Editor's Picks Augusta Rotary to install dog doors at animal shelter Ledger Independent - October 4, 2023 AUGUSTA — The Augusta Rotary Club recently dedicated an annual grant to 16 new dog doors at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Woman awarded millions in Fleming County Ledger Independent - October 4, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Multiple medical practices and doctors in Fleming County have been found at fault and ordered to pay over $7 million to Fleming County resident Kimberly Johnson after a seven-year legal battle. Attempted kidnapping case bound to grand jury Ledger Independent - October 4, 2023 The case involving a man who allegedly tried to kidnap two children has been sent to the grand jury. Day 9: Sam Dryden Ledger Independent - October 4, 2023 Sam Dryden was known as a leader and an advocate in the food and nutrition industry. Kentucky celebrates online sports betting debut with new launch deals [email protected] - October 4, 2023 The Bluegrass State has thrown its hat into the online sports betting ring, and the buzz is palpable. Following the official launch on September... Load more