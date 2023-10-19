Home Special Sections TV Week – October 21, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – October 21, 2023 October 19, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/iida/ View Comments Editor's Picks MCPL hosting new events Ledger Independent - October 18, 2023 The Mason County Public Library has partnered with Cummin Nature Preserve on two new events happening this week. Halloween events in Fleming County Ledger Independent - October 18, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Halloween is almost here and there is something for everybody to enjoy in Fleming County. Chili Cookoff offers Autumn warmth Ledger Independent - October 17, 2023 With cooler temperatures setting in, it is perfect weather to enjoy some warm chili. River cleanup a success Ledger Independent - October 17, 2023 Volunteers at the Ohio River Sweep collected 30 bags of trash from the riverbanks on Saturday. St. Patrick students experience dinosaur exhibit Ledger Independent - October 16, 2023 Students at St. Patrick School recently had the chance to experience a temporary dinosaur exhibit at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center and add to the number of locals who have shown an interest in the exhibit since its opening on Sept. 16. Load more