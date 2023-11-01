Home Special Sections TV Week – November 4, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – November 4, 2023 November 1, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/hgpj/ View Comments Editor's Picks Native American reenactors make an impact at KYGMC Ledger Independent - November 1, 2023 The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center invited the community to see the Indian Encampment and Reenactors on Saturday during the Downtown Merchants Trick or Treat event. Library Boo Bash a local hit Ledger Independent - October 31, 2023 The sky was a little cloudy but the perfect temperature for strolling around downtown Maysville on Saturday for their Main Street Downtown Halloween festivities. Families in costume were on every corner, walking down every block. Beshear visits Russell Theatre Ledger Independent - October 31, 2023 The historic Russell Theatre hosted Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, October 28. Pig Out festival presents check to local non-profit Ledger Independent - October 30, 2023 The Maysville Pig Out committee presented a check to the local non-profit organization A League of Their Own on Wednesday at the R Farm. Primary Plus celebrates new CT machine Ledger Independent - October 30, 2023 Primary Plus celebrated the addition of a CT machine on Friday. Load more