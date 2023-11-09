Home Special Sections TV Week – November 11, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – November 11, 2023 November 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/kivn/index.html View Comments Editor's Picks Day 14: Franklin Sousley Ledger Independent - November 8, 2023 A rather famous image from World War II shows six United States Marines raising a flag on Mount Suribachi. BCFC discusses second full-time position at animal shelter Ledger Independent - November 8, 2023 BROOKSVILLE — During a recent Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates discussed adding a second full-time at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. John Rankin House celebrates 75th anniversary, shares impactful interactions Ledger Independent - November 7, 2023 RIPLEY, Ohio — The historical John Rankin House in Ripley, Ohio celebrated its 75th anniversary since it first opened to the public on Saturday. Emergency Shelters officially open, open house held Ledger Independent - November 7, 2023 After two emergency shelters were debuted at CrossPoint Community Church, the organizations involved held an open house for the community to see what the shelters had to offer. Area voters favor Republican candidates Ledger Independent - November 7, 2023 Though most of the races on the area ballots were all at the state level, Mason County had one local state race: Mason County Board of Education 4th District. Load more