Fleming County selected for post-election inquiry Ledger Independent - November 27, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County is one of 12 counties in Kentucky chosen by the Office of the Attorney General to undergo a post-election audit. Warrior Ridge welcomes Team Orthos Ledger Independent - November 25, 2023 VANCEBURG — Warrior Ridge nonprofit organization in Vanceburg will welcome Team Orthos to a retreat on Friday, Dec 17. Local nonprofit hosting annual Angel Tree Festival Ledger Independent - November 24, 2023 VANCEBURG — The Raelynn Project is hosting its fourth Annual Community Angel Tree Festival which will be held at Carter House. Local church giving back during Thanksgiving Ledger Independent - November 24, 2023 First Pentecostal Church of Maysville served its second annual community Thanksgiving dinner plates on Saturday, Nov. 18. Good360 expanding into Federal Mogul building Ledger Independent - November 22, 2023 The old Federal Mogul building will soon be home to a new business in Mason County.