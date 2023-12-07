Home Special Sections TV Week – December 9, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – December 9, 2023 December 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/lfki/index.html View Comments Editor's Picks Day 18: William O. Miller Ledger Independent - December 6, 2023 A Bracken County native who was once an SEC track and field champion was also a prosecutor of war crimes in Germany. Brooksville celebrates the start of the Christmas season with Small Town... Ledger Independent - December 6, 2023 BROOKSVILLE — Citizens of Brooksville and surrounding areas gathered for the town’s “Small Town Christmas” event and activities on Saturday. New RCS playground: a dream come true for Holbrook and students Ledger Independent - December 6, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — Playground equipment that was largely funded through the donation of a Deming alumnus was recently delivered to Robertson County School. Rotary Club guest helps unwrap Holiday stress Ledger Independent - December 4, 2023 The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed Jessica McGlone to their Nov. 28 meeting. McGlone offers counseling services at Solace Counseling Services, LLC in Morehead. She has worked in counseling for around 13 years. Superintendent’s rapid response: Heimlich maneuver saves life Ledger Independent - December 4, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook recently saved the life of one of the school’s foster grandparents. Load more