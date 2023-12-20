Home Special Sections TV Week – December 23, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – December 23, 2023 December 20, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/cijx/index.html View Comments Editor's Picks Day 20: Wayne Bell Ledger Independent - December 20, 2023 A Manchester native was one of the top ten disco jockeys of the 1950s. Holidays events this week at local library Ledger Independent - December 20, 2023 Two exciting events are coming to the Mason County Public Library, one on Wednesday Dec. 20 a winter scene drawing event at 3:45 p.m. and the second one a story-time holiday party on Thursday Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Library to host D.I.Y winter backpack event Ledger Independent - December 20, 2023 The Mason County Public Library will be holding an event on Wednesday Dec. 20, a D.I.Y winter backpack event that will be taking place most of the day from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Adams County Chamber to hold networking Christmas party Ledger Independent - December 18, 2023 WEST UNION, Ohio — The Precinct Cafe will be hosting the Adams County Chamber of Commerce at their upcoming Christmas Party and Networking Extravaganza. Light Up Adams County celebrates fourth season Ledger Independent - December 18, 2023 WEST UNION — Business owners and sisters Carissa Akers and Jessica Turcotte are preparing for their fourth Light Up Adams County winner announcement. Load more