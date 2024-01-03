Home Special Sections TV Week – January 6, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – January 6, 2024 January 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/eqfe/index.html View Comments Editor's Picks BCFC approves use of ARPA funds for EMS Ledger Independent - January 3, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — At a recent Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates approved the use of ARPA funds for the purchase of chair lifts for Bracken County EMS. Day 22: John Williams Poe Ledger Independent - January 3, 2024 A Mason County native was among those who brought down the infamous Billy the Kid. SPL to host course, demonstrate how to make maple syrup Ledger Independent - January 1, 2024 SARDINIA, Ohio - The Sardinia Public Library in Brown County will hold an event on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 called Backyard Maple Syrup “From Tree to Table.” Comprehend receives US Bank grant Ledger Independent - January 1, 2024 Comprehend recently received a grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation. Chamber Stables hosts open house Ledger Independent - January 1, 2024 Chamber Stables, a new location for equestrian training and lessons, hosted its first open house on Dec. 29 and is officially open for business. Load more