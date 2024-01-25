Home Special Sections TV Week – January 27, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – January 27, 2024 January 25, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/oygl/ View Comments Editor's Picks Efforts underway to save historic cabin Ledger Independent - January 25, 2024 GEORGETOWN, Ohio - The Dixon Washburn Cabin located in Brown County, the first permanent building that was built in the county has a new project to save the cabin and help restore it. Day 25: Stuary Armstrong Walker Ledger Independent - January 24, 2024 An Augusta man was known for his Broadway performances. Homeless Coalition to hold coat drive Ledger Independent - January 24, 2024 VANCEBURG — The city of Vanceburg has set up a winter coat drive to assist individuals and families who are in need during this time. Ulysses S. Grant stories to be presented Ledger Independent - January 23, 2024 GEORGETOWN, Ohio - Ulysses S. Grant who lived in Georgetown had a life full of stories to tell especially ones from his Union Army and on Saturday, Feb. 24, an event will be held to hear those stories. Free Adult Education classes available in Adams County Ledger Independent - January 23, 2024 WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County Training and Business Center at 107 E. Walnut Street is gearing up for their new free adult education Aspire class. Load more