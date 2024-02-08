Home Special Sections TV Week – February 10, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – February 10, 2024 February 8, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/rxsh/ View Comments Editor's Picks Day 27: Chuck Connors Ledger Independent - February 7, 2024 A Mason County native was a member of the Duke Ellington band. Police investigating IGA burglary Ledger Independent - February 7, 2024 The Maysville Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of the IGA in downtown Maysville. Ripley’s new proposed budget cuts affecting police department Ledger Independent - February 7, 2024 RIPLEY, Ohio - During the Jan. 23 Village of Ripley council meeting discussions were held about the proposed 2024 budget cut to the Ripley Police Department. FCCLA students decorate veterans’ graves Ledger Independent - February 6, 2024 Two Mason County High School students went to the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery to honor 100 deceased veterans on Saturday. Straub students learn cooking skills Ledger Independent - February 6, 2024 First grade Straub Elementary School students received a lesson in food creation on Friday at Mason County High School. Load more