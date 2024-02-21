Home Special Sections 2024 Senior Winter Sports Special Sections 2024 Senior Winter Sports February 21, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks CASA presents “Night in Italy” Ledger Independent - February 20, 2024 On Saturday evening, around 200 Buffalo Trace Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children supporters gathered at the Cox Building in Maysville for a “Night in Italy” auction and dinner fundraiser. AIS submits grant applications Ledger Independent - February 20, 2024 AUGUSTA — During a recent Augusta Independent School Board meeting, brief updates regarding grant application statuses were given. Medical marijuana discussions continue in Fleming Ledger Independent - February 19, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — The legalization of medical marijuana in Flemingsburg city limits is being considered. Taylor appointed to AISB Ledger Independent - February 18, 2024 AUGUSTA — Mike Taylor has been appointed to fill an open seat on Augusta Independent School Board. Local man injured after incident Ledger Independent - February 18, 2024 A well-known, local man was injured after being hit by a car. Load more