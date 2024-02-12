Home Special Sections Regional Fun & Games Special Sections Regional Fun & Games February 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks RPD budget discussion continues Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 RIPLEY, Ohio - The 2024 Ripley Police Department budget continues to a big topic of discussion as the finalized yearly budget as not been made yet. Go ‘Backstage in Hollywood’ at KYGMC Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 The work of Bob Willoughby, the first outside photographer invited to Hollywood film sets, is now on display at Kentucky Gateway Museum Center until March 16. Fleming discusses possible occupational tax raise Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — Discussion at a recent Flemingsburg City Council meeting focused on a potential raise to the city’s occupational tax. RC custodian presented with KESSP Award Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Brandon Burden, a dedicated custodian at Robertson County Schools, was presented with a state award at a surprise ceremony on Friday. Traffic stop in West Union leads to arrest Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 WEST UNION — A traffic stop resulting in an arrest took place on Ohio Route 136 just outside of Winchester Village on Thursday. Load more