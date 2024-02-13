Home Special Sections Showcase of Homes-February 2024 Special Sections Showcase of Homes-February 2024 February 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Murder sentence handed down by Lewis County Court Ledger Independent - February 12, 2024 TOLLESBORO —David J. Young, 43, of Tollesboro has been indicted on charges of murder. Humane Society summit to feature MCAS Ledger Independent - February 12, 2024 The Mason County Animal Shelter will be a featured part of the Kentucky Animal Welfare Summit in Frankfort on Feb. 16. RPD budget discussion continues Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 RIPLEY, Ohio - The 2024 Ripley Police Department budget continues to a big topic of discussion as the finalized yearly budget as not been made yet. Go ‘Backstage in Hollywood’ at KYGMC Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 The work of Bob Willoughby, the first outside photographer invited to Hollywood film sets, is now on display at Kentucky Gateway Museum Center until March 16. Fleming discusses possible occupational tax raise Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — Discussion at a recent Flemingsburg City Council meeting focused on a potential raise to the city’s occupational tax. Load more