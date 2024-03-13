Home Special Sections TV Week – March 16, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – March 16, 2024 March 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/pjkm/ View Comments Editor's Picks Mail carrier retires after 43 years of service Ledger Independent - March 10, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Randol Thomas, a carrier at the United States Postal Office in Mount Olivet, recently retired after 43 years of service. APD speaks on semi traffic stops Ledger Independent - March 9, 2024 ABERDEEN, Ohio — In an effort to reduce semi traffic on the Simon Kenton Bridge, Aberdeen Police Department continues to enforce weight limits. Bid conference held for FC elementary project Ledger Independent - March 8, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — Bids for the new Fleming County Elementary School were recently presented at a bid conference in Flemingsburg. Maysville nominated for Best Small Town in the South, second year Ledger Independent - March 7, 2024 After being named Best Southern Small Town in the nation in 2022, Maysville has once again been nominated on a Top 10 list by USA Today. Day 31: Ed McClanahan Ledger Independent - March 6, 2024 A nationally well known author was from Bracken/Mason Counties. Load more