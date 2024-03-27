Home Special Sections Faith & Family Easter 2024 Special Sections Faith & Family Easter 2024 March 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks RCS playground complete Ledger Independent - March 26, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County School students have gotten great use out of new playground equipment largely funded by the donation of a Deming alumnus. Ripley council held emergency meeting Ledger Independent - March 25, 2024 RIPLEY, Ohio — An emergency Ripley Village Council meeting was recently called to discuss concerns about the village. Earlywine indicted on eleven counts Ledger Independent - March 24, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — Erica Martin Earlywin has been indicted by a Fleming County grand jury for alleged theft from the Fleming County school district. Gallenstein surrenders medical license Ledger Independent - March 23, 2024 George Gallenstein has agreed with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure to surrender his medical license. BTDHD receives national accreditation Ledger Independent - March 23, 2024 The Buffalo Trace District Health Department has been awarded national accreditation. Load more