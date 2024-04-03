Home Special Sections TV Week – April 6, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – April 6, 2024 April 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/wmnr/ View Comments Editor's Picks Day 35: Sleepy Marlin Ledger Independent - April 3, 2024 Mason County was once the site of an airport in Charleston Bottoms. Man indicted for assaulting police officer Ledger Independent - April 3, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — William A. Brashers, 31, was indicted by a Bracken County Grand Jury for two counts of third-degree assault to a police officer and other charges. Preserving Maysville’s Charm: A Spring Cleanup Initiative Ledger Independent - April 2, 2024 The Maysville cleanup initiative begins April 5. Boggs announces retirement Ledger Independent - March 30, 2024 Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs has announced his retirement effective May 1. Barr announces Industrial Park grant Ledger Independent - March 28, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — United States Rep. Andy Barr recently awarded money to Flemingsburg for the city’s industrial park. Load more