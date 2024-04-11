Home Special Sections TV Week – April 13, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – April 13, 2024 April 11, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/rnao/ View Comments Editor's Picks Day 36: George Ballou Ledger Independent - April 10, 2024 A team doctor for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengal was a Maysville native. Holbrook releases statement regarding suspension Ledger Independent - April 10, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook has released a statement regarding the six-month suspension of his superintendent certification. Holbrook suspended for six months by EPSB Ledger Independent - April 9, 2024 FRANKFORT — Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook has been suspended for six months beginning June 1. Tune in to WFTM for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction Ledger Independent - April 8, 2024 The 72nd annual Maysville Lions Club radio auction on WFTM will begin on Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Scholarship announced: remembering Perry Poe Ledger Independent - April 7, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Chamber of Commerce has announced a scholarship for Bracken County seniors in remembrance of Perry Poe, a devout community member who recently passed away. Load more