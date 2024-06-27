Home Special Sections TV Week – June 29, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – June 29, 2024 June 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/yisj/ View Comments Editor's Picks Day 47: James Andrews Ledger Independent - June 26, 2024 A man who lived in Flemingsburg led an interesting event during the Civil War. Green Dot 0.5k successful Ledger Independent - June 26, 2024 The annual Green Dot “Race for the Rest of Us” 0.5K drew a large crowd of participants on Saturday. Maysville top 4 under 40 chosen Ledger Independent - June 22, 2024 The Maysville Top 4 under 40 was chosen on Thursday during a reception at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville. Comprehend ‘thrives’ throughout evening Ledger Independent - June 21, 2024 Comprehend Inc. recently held its first “Together We Thrive” event, where a $426,000 grant for a Buprenorphine Clinic was announced. Commission approves raise for city employees Ledger Independent - June 20, 2024 After several discussions, the Maysville City Commissioners approved a five percent pay raise for city employees with the option of revisiting the discussion later. Load more