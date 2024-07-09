Home Special Sections Seasons: The Great Outdoors Special Sections Seasons: The Great Outdoors July 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Commission raises occupational tax Ledger Independent - July 7, 2024 The City of Maysville recently approved an increase to the occupational license tax. PrimaryPlus Revolutionizes Rural Healthcare Ledger Independent - July 7, 2024 PrimaryPlus’ residency program is welcoming patients following its official launch on Monday, July 1. LUMA to compete for Team U.S.A. in Japan Ledger Independent - July 4, 2024 10 members of Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy will compete and represent Maysville and the United States team at the World Championship in Japan this fall. Day 48: Frank Hendrickson Ledger Independent - July 3, 2024 A native of Lewis County became one of the most influential business and civic leaders in Maysville. Nursing Alumnae Reflect on Last 50 Years: Challenges, Changes and Triumphs Ledger Independent - July 1, 2024 Four alumnae of the first MCC Registered Nursing Class recently reminisced on their experience as the 50th anniversary of their class approaches. Load more