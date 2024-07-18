Home Special Sections TV Week – July 20, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – July 20, 2024 July 18, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/gbwk/ View Comments Editor's Picks Last Stop Shop Finds New Home in Maysville Ledger Independent - July 18, 2024 The One Stop Shop has a new home in Maysville at 1109 Forest Avenue. Day 50: Joshua Baker Ledger Independent - July 17, 2024 A Mason County native served as governor of Louisiana during the reconstruction period. Kentucky Changers: A Mission Project Helping Communities Across the State Ledger Independent - July 14, 2024 Kentucky Changers have been hard at work in Maysville this week, rounding out their third and final project for the summer. Alcoholic beverage regulatory fee repealed Ledger Independent - July 13, 2024 Maysville City Commissions has repealed an alcohol set in place a few weeks ago. City commission suggest to repeal alcohol tax Ledger Independent - July 11, 2024 Several community members shared concerns about a recently passed alcohol fee to Maysville City Commissions, leading to the decision to possibly repeal the ordinance. Load more