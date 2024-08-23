Home Special Sections TV Week – August 24, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – August 24, 2024 August 23, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/wfvg/ View Comments Editor's Picks Text alerts now available for Mason County elections Ledger Independent - August 22, 2024 Mason County voters can now receive text updates for election services in the county. Frontier Housing partners with Bracken County Ledger Independent - August 18, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — Frontier Housing, a resource for affordable housing solutions, recently announced a partnership with Bracken County. Kelley announces candidacy for Commonwealth’s Attorney for 19th Judicial Circuit Ledger Independent - August 18, 2024 Christopher L. Kelley recently announced his candidacy for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit. Frontier Housing updates presented Ledger Independent - August 17, 2024 Frontier Housing recently presented updates on a cleanup grant received for Hayswood Hospital. First annual Kevin Doyle Memorial Scramble to be held Ledger Independent - August 15, 2024 Get ready to tee off at the first annual Kevin Doyle Memorial Golf Scramble this weekend. Load more